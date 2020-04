Photo credit Lebanon Fire Department

LEBANON, Ind. — A fire in Lebanon destroyed multiple classic vehicles and antique tractors along with tools and equipment.

Fire crews arrived at the barn fire in the 3000 block of East 400 South near South Indianapolis Road just after 10:30 Tuesday night. It took about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was injured, and the cause is under investigation.