Lebanon community remembers 3 killed in shooting

LEBANON, Ind. — Friends and family of the three people killed in a recent shooting came together to honor them this weekend.

Grace Bishop, 20, Brannon Martin, 21, and Larry Stogsdill Jr., 42, all of Lebanon were found shot and killed in a home on East Walnut St on Wednesday evening.

On Saturday, friends, family and other mourners gathered at the Walnut Street Baptist Church, just down the road from where the three were killed.

”It’s a small town, but it’s a very tightly knit community and when a tragedy hits one family it really affects us all,” said Richard Reynolds, the pastor of the Walnut Street Baptist Church.

Reynolds led the vigil to remember and celebrate the lives lost.

”The purpose of it is to demonstrate to the families that there is always hope, there is love in our community,” Reynolds said.

During the vigil, people shared memories of the three people killed and the families thanked the community for coming out and offering their support.

”If you can remember the good things and not worry about the bad in times like these, that’s what demonstrates love and commitment to that family,” Reynolds said.

Among the memories and hugs were calls for justice and for whoever committed the crime to be caught.

At last update, the Lebanon Police Department said they’re following leads and interviewing people and if any new information is found it will be released on Monday.

”We know there will be justice but in tragedies like this the most important thing is for families to come together, for communities to come together,” Reynolds said.

If you have any information about the murders of Grace Bishop, Brannon Martin and Larry Stogsdill Jr. you’re asked to reach out to the Lebanon Police Department.