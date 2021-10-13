Lebanon gas station employee burned after fire starts near propane tanks

LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon gas station employee was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after suffering burns in a fire overnight Wednesday.

Just before 2 a.m., the Lebanon Fire Department was sent to a BP gas station on Indianapolis Avenue just off of I-65.

The call came in as a commercial building fire, and crews arrived to find flames on the exterior of the main structure, as well as propane tanks burning in the parking lot.

A worker at the station was found suffering from burns and briefly treated at the scene before being sent to Eskenazi Hospital.

Investigators believe the the fire originated near a propane tank storage cage near the main structure. The cause is still under investigation.

“‘We’re looking at probably around $40 to $50,000 in damages, an estimate at this time,” said Jason Adams, lieutenant PIO for Lebanon Fire Department.

The station will be closed due to damage to parts of the electrical system and interior of the building.

Food and drink machines inside were exposed to both heat and smoke. It is up to the Boone County Health Department when the station can reopen.

The Whitestown Fire Department, Boone County EMS, Lebanon Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Boone County Communications, and the Boone County Health Department all assisted.