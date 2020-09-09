Lebanon man killed in apparent construction site accident near Avon

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — On Wednesday, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office reported the death of a 21-year-old man at a construction site near Avon.

Police said the accident happened Tuesday, September 8. Around 12:09 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a deceased person at a residential construction site in the 400 block of Foxboro Circle.

A 21-year-old man from Lebanon, Indiana was found dead from injuries in what authorities believe to be “an accident involving a piece of excavating equipment.”

The sheriff’s office said the Washington Township and Avon Fire Departments assisted with the investigation.

IOSHA is also investigating, according to officials.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to all impacted by this tragedy,” said a spokesperson for the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.