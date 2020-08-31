Lebanon police arrest 2 men after unrelated stabbing incidents

Jeremiah Smith (left) and Wade Boyer (right) were both arrested Sunday night by the Lebanon Police Department in unrelated stabbing incidents

LEBANON, Ind. — Two people were arrested in the early morning hours Sunday by Lebanon police in unrelated stabbings.

Around 12:05 a.m., officers with the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) were dispatched to the 800 block of Oak Street on a report of an argument between a group of people outside a residence.

According to LPD, officers arrived and found James Mossburg, 26, of Lebanon, injured and bleeding from a stab wound in the area of Hamilton Street and Walnut Street.

Police said Mossburg was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for life threatening injuries, and is now in stable condition.

LPD Detectives identified the suspect involved in the stabbing as Jeremiah Smith, 31, of Lebanon. A search warrant was executed on a home in the 1000 block of Campbell Street where Smith was located and brought in for questioning by police.

Smith was later taken to the Boone County Jail and charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Around 2:30 a.m. LPD officers were dispatched to a fight with a stabbing in progress.

Police arrived and stopped two men from fighting outside an establishment.

The two men were identified as Jason Walker, 41, of Lebanon and Wade Boyer, 35, of Texas.

Officers immediately noticed Walker was bleeding from his left arm, and claimed he had been stabbed by Boyer.

According to police, witness accounts stated the fight began when Boyer refused to leave the establishment when requested by staff.

After being stabbed Walker held onto Boyer until LPD arrived on scene, police said.

Walker was taken to a local hospital and Boyer was taken to the Boone County Jail on charges including battery with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.