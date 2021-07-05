Lebanon police arrest Bloomington man for allegedly shooting at vehicle on I-65

LEBANON, Ind. — Lebanon police arrested a 19-year-old Bloomington man after he allegedly opened fire on a vehicle on I-65 Monday.

At about 3 p.m., police were called to the 142 mile marker on I-65 southbound in response to a road rage incident.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, a passenger in a Chevrolet Malibu — later identified as Craig Jones III — fired shots at a Chevrolet Silverado at the 146 mile marker. Police say the driver of the Silverado was not injured, but the vehicle was struck with gunfire.

Jones III was taken into custody without incident and faces charges of criminal mischief, battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and intimidation.