Lebanon police seeking information on theft suspect, dog

LEBANON, Ind. — The Lebanon Police Department (LPD) is looking for theft suspect and his dog.

LPD took to their Facebook page Thursday and asked the public, “Anybody recognize this subject or his canine companion? They aren’t clear on how to properly purchase John Deere equipment and we’d like to speak with them.”

The post includes a series of images taken from security cameras.















Images of theft suspect (photos provided by Lebanon Police Department)

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or this incident, please contact LPD Detective Jeff Nelson at 485-3022.