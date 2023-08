INDIANAPOLIS — A crash slowed traffic on westbound I-465 Tuesday morning.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash initially closed multiple lanes of I-465 westbound. It happened along I-465 westbound near Madison Ave. around 6:50 a.m., backing up traffic from Harding Street to Emerson Avenue.

INDOT said all lanes reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

