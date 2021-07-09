Legislative changes increase eligibility for Indiana’s Military Family Relief Fund

INDIANAPOLIS — A recent change to Indiana legislation removed some eligibility restrictions to Indiana’s Military Family Relief Fund.

The Governor’s office said among the changes, applicants will no longer need to connect their financial hardship directly to their military service. Lawmakers also removed the requirements stating a veteran must have served during wartime and must have been on active duty for more than a year. In addition, certain other than honorable discharges will be considered for the grant program.

“Our mission is to help as many of our veterans as possible, and the requirements that were removed accounted for about 75% of our previous denials,” said Dennis Wimer, executive director of the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA). “I want to thank lawmakers, partners and veterans who helped get those restrictions removed so our IDVA staff can serve a greater number of our military families in need.”

The Governor’s office encourages Veterans who need assistance to apply, even if they had been denied previously. Applications and more information about the Indiana Military Family Relief Fund can be found HERE.