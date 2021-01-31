Light rain turns back to snow this afternoon

The storm system we have been tracking through the weekend brought several inches of snowfall across central Indiana Saturday night. Much of the state has seen the transition to rain this Sunday morning. However, colder air still holds to the north, which is why our northernmost counties continue to have light snowfall midmorning.

There have been reports of 5”+ of snow in parts of Tippecanoe County close to West Lafayette! The highest amounts are coming out of the northern half of the FOX59 viewing area. Those areas are still under the Winter Storm Warning through 4 PM.

Indianapolis did break a record for the daily maximum snow total on January 30. The previous record was set back in 1901 with 3.4” of snow. The total in Indy was 3.6” yesterday. The storm total from the system so far is 3.7” (at 10 AM).

Light rain will linger for much of the area through the early afternoon before colder air intrudes. The storm system is going to slide over the state today and once it is situated east of central Indiana, the rain will turn to snow. Temperatures will drop closer to the freezing mark this evening and most of the precipitation at that time will have turned over to all snow.

Additional snowfall totals will likely be light. However, some of our northeastern counties could see an additional 2” to 3” of snow before the end of the day. The amount is going to be much lighter near Indianapolis and should be closer to the inch mark.

A concern through the overnight is the potential for refreezing on untreated streets as temperatures tumble into the mid-20s. Light, scattered snowfall will continue through the overnight with flurries through the Monday morning rush hour. Allow plenty of time to head into work tomorrow morning!

The weather becomes brighter, but colder heading into Groundhog Day. By the end of the workweek, another system will move over the Midwest, and it will bring another chance for rain and snow to central Indiana.