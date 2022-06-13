INDIANAPOLIS — A retired Indianapolis Fire Department firefighter’s family was forced out of their home right before going on vacation after a lightning strike sparked a fire Monday.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire happened in the 8000 block of Cardinal Cove E around 3:30 Monday afternoon. One of the homeowners said she heard and felt lightning strike the house right before the fire.

When the department arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof and basement of the home. They were able to get the fire out in about 30 minutes.

Grace Bish, one of the homeowners, was working in her office when the lightning strike happened. She said the strike damaged the computer and other electronics she was using.

The lightning traveled from the chimney to the basement and caused extensive damage to the attic area and upper level of the home, along with the basement.

Bish said the family was packed and ready to go on vacation. Doug and Grace Bish, along with their adult daughter and cat, were able to get out safely.

The department said Doug Bish retired from the Indianapolis Fire Department in 2016 after serving for 25 years. The family owned the home since 1986 and has insurance.

IFD Victims Assistance is helping the family work with insurance for shelter and to secure the house.