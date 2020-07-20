Lightning to blame for Columbus apartment fire that displaced 18 people

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Eighteen people are displaced after an apartment fire in Columbus that investigators say was caused by lightning.

Fire crews were called to the apartment building around 5:45 p.m. with smoke and flames showing upon arrival.

Firefighters battled the blaze for two hours, and 12 apartment units were damaged.

Investigators found the fire originated in the attic space above the second story living space, causing heavy fire damage to the roof and attic.

This damage caused portions of the roof to collapse onto the ceiling above the second floor apartment units.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.