Lightning to blame for two overnight fires

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Lightning is believed to be the cause of two house fires in Hendricks County Sunday morning.

The first one happened on Reel Creek Lane in Brownsburg around 2 a.m. Fire crews say nobody was hurt in the incident and the family living in the home is not expected to be displaced.

The other fire happened on Beale Street in Plainfield, just before 5 a.m. That fire was mostly contained to the exterior of the building. No injuries were reported, however officials say the family was displaced by the blaze.