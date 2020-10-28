‘Lights at the Brickyard’ canceled for 2020

You won’t be able to enjoy Christmas lights at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this year.

IMS canceled Lights at the Brickyard for 2020. Officials made the decision to allow end-of-season-testing and track maintenance.

The cancellation was not related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

From the track:

“To allow for end-of-season testing and track maintenance, we will not host Lights at the Brickyard in 2020. We appreciate everyone who has come out to celebrate the holiday season with us in recent years. It has been a pleasure to share such a special time of year with our fans.”

Lights at the Speedway started in 2016 and features more than 2.5 million lights.