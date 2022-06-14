DETROIT — Detroit-based Little Caesars is taking a piece of the NFL pie. On Tuesday, the NFL announced a multi-year partnership naming the band the official pizza sponsor of the NFL.

The partnership is one of Little Caesars’ highest-profile partnerships to date. The brand takes the tile from Pizza Hut, which held the title since the NFL’s break from Papa John’s in 2018.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Little Caesars to the NFL family,” said Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships. “With a focus on quality and convenience, Little Caesars offers unmatched value for our fans, and we look forward to working together to positively impact communities across the United States.”

The deal comes about a month before the start of team training camps, the unofficial kickoff of the NFL season. A news release states the agreement will offer Little Caesars exclusive marketing rights to connect the brand with the NFL, its events, and fans.

Ahead of the 2022 season, the brand will launch social media games, new products, packaging and unique promotions. These will continue through the course of the sponsorship.

“This partnership aims to enhance the fun of game day by bringing the quality and convenience Little Caesars is known for to NFL fans across the country,” said Dave Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars, “And because we’re the value leader in the pizza industry, hungry fans can enjoy weekly gametime meals at a very affordable price during a time when food prices are on the rise.”

Aside from the promotions, Little Caesers said it will bring the Little Caesars Love Kitchen, a big-rig pizza kitchen on wheels, to NFL event cities throughout the year. This kitchen serves the homeless and hungry.