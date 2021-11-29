Little Red Door’s annual Breakfast raises record $433,470

INDIANAPOLIS – Little Red Door Cancer Agency raised $433,470 for underserved cancer patients in Central Indiana during its annual Face of Hope Breakfast. The event was attended in-person at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, across 14-counties in small watch parties, as well as streamed digitally on November 18th.

This was Little Red Door’s 14th annual Face of Hope Breakfast, and the 14th year Little Red Door raised a record number of funds through the event, making it 14 years of continuous growth for the event. Over 900 individuals donated to the Breakfast.

Using an amended format to protect the health of attendees, Little Red Door streamed its Face of Hope presentation online via Zoom. Event attendees were grouped into Zoom rooms to allow friends and coworkers to greet each other before the presentation and preserve a social element for the event. For guests that attended in-person, at watch parties, or at the fairgrounds, tables were reduced in size and socially distanced.

Those who joined were provided with updates on the number of cancer patients served and types of services provided in the past year, how Little Red Door has adjusted its services to continue safely serving clients, as well as testimonials and heartfelt stories from clients and community partners about the impact Little Red Door has on their lives.

“The Little Red Door is humbled and inspired by the outpouring of support at this year’s Face of Hope Breakfast,” said Little Red Door’s Director and CEO Fred Duncan. “Achieving record-setting results in this difficult year is testament to the kindness and generosity of our donors and the skill and commitment of our board and staff.”

Proceeds from the breakfast will support Little Red Door’s support services for low-income and medically underserved cancer patients, including transportation to and from chemotherapy and radiation treatments, nutritional support, individualized navigation through the treatment process, and wellness services like healthy cooking classes and therapeutic yoga. Proceeds from the breakfast will also support Little Red Door’s pediatric services including Camp Little Red Door.

Little Red Door’s 15th annual Face of Hope Breakfast will be November 17, 2022.