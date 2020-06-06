LIVE BLOG: Day 9 of protests in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Another day of protests is taking place in downtown Indianapolis as thousands demonstrate nationwide against racial injustice after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked worldwide outrage.

Protesters have gathered in the Circle City for an eighth consecutive day. Mayor Joe Hogsett is once again imposing a county-wide curfew that begins at 8 p.m.

Earlier Friday, Mayor Hogsett announced that the IMPD will update its guidelines for use of force, outlying eight key changes.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates, photos and videos from Saturday’s protests.