INDIANAPOLIS – A line of severe storms is making its way across central Indiana. The Weather Authority team is tracking the storms and our news team is checking on any damage across the state.

FOX59 Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes said there is reported damage in the Center Grove area. The report came in at about 4:20 p.m. The Johnson County 911 director told us the intersection of Travis Road and Mullinix Road has damage. There appears to be damage at Stone Village just southwest of 135 and Stone’s Crossing. As of now, no injuries are reported, but there appear to be collapsed homes.

Emergency Crews are conducting searches from I-69 east to the 135 between Stones Crossing and Smokey Row Rd. Multiple structures damaged, but no injuries reported at this point. pic.twitter.com/eVP6CTEl0D — Michael Pruitt (@Michael_Pruitt1) June 25, 2023

Sent from a friend, taken from Tried and True in Greenwood on 135. @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/5sTJXLmDBW — Sierra Hignite (@SierraHigniteTV) June 25, 2023

#WATCH: Just got this video in to our newsroom of tornado in Greenwood. Viewer Malissa Houmard sent me this and said it went right by her complex. pic.twitter.com/KKmHuCk05R — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) June 25, 2023

TORNADO CONFIRMED: pictures from Center Grove area near where a tornado has been confirmed.@BrianWilkes59wx is live right now giving updates on @FOX59 online. pic.twitter.com/o9XQ7jLfTA — Sierra Hignite (@SierraHigniteTV) June 25, 2023







Damage behind Center Grove High School

