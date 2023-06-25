INDIANAPOLIS – A line of severe storms is making its way across central Indiana. The Weather Authority team is tracking the storms and our news team is checking on any damage across the state.
FOX59 Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes said there is reported damage in the Center Grove area. The report came in at about 4:20 p.m. The Johnson County 911 director told us the intersection of Travis Road and Mullinix Road has damage. There appears to be damage at Stone Village just southwest of 135 and Stone’s Crossing. As of now, no injuries are reported, but there appear to be collapsed homes.