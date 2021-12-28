Live music venues continue COVID19 guidelines amid Omicron spread

INDIANAPOLIS — Local live performance venues around our region hope the health and safety measures in place prevent the virus’ spread over the next several weeks.

Meanwhile, experts advise against gathering indoors with large groups as Omicron spreads.

“Music has always kind of been there for us and I think it always will be,” HI-FI Indy Co-owner Josh Baker said.

Baker didn’t schedule any shows for New Year’s Eve. As Omicron adds its name to the list of COVID variants, Baker points back to his venue’s health check and safety policies.

“Obviously we want to do the right thing and keep our staff and our customers safe, but it’s really dictated by the artist and their wishes,” Baker said.

Baker said 93 out of 95 performers said they would only perform if a vaccination requirement was in place.

“It’s tough for the public too because they don’t always see that and they kind of look at the venue and think the venue is dictating these things,” Baker said.

At Carmel’s The Center for the Performing Arts venues, the website shows masks are required. It took requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID19 test within 72 hours for those over 12 years old. Meanwhile, healthcare experts strongly caution people against gathering indoors right now.

“Typically these events get crowded quickly because people want to be close to the stage, people want to dance, people want to take off the masks, and it’s very hard to control those environments,” Brian Dixon, Director of Public Health Informatics at Regenstrief Institute, said.

Indy’s Old National Centre just announced a special ticket sale for January shows. It too requires a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event or proof of vaccination.

At both HI-FI and Old National Centre, unvaccinated children under 12 must show proof of a negative test within 72 hours. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask.

“My advice is, just be smart,” Baker said. “If you feel like that you might be at a higher risk, then do what’s best for you.”