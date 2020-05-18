Indy’s live music venues work together to raise awareness, funds as they face uncertain future

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s live music venues are fighting to survive during the pandemic.

Thousands of concerts and performances have been canceled so far, and rescheduling is more of a challenge as they attempt to figure out how to re-open.

The last time the doors were open at the HiFi in Fountain Square was March 11. Two months later, a re-opening date is still uncertain, and that has owners worried.

“We haven’t had a show since,” said Josh Baker, owner of the HiFi, “There hasn’t been a show in town since.”

Baker never imagined his venue would sit empty for months.

“Our shows are pretty much gone until next year, February or March of 2021.”

It’s a decision that Baker didn’t want to make, but it’s his new reality.

“We can certainly do masks and shields and guards and cleaning and all of things that people are going to be doing, but when you get into a room like this even at half capacity, it’s 200 people,” Baker added.

Baker is also the director of the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance, a new coalition to help concert venues, promoters and music festivals during this time.

On Sunday, a two-hour live streaming program aired on social media to help raise money for the group and awareness about the problems venues are facing, venue owners shared their struggles. The event helped raise roughly $50,000 and donations continue to come in.

Rob Ondrish, co-owner of The Melody Inn said in a video during the event, “One of the strangest things about this current situation is that this is the longest stretch of time that the bar has been closed since it started in 1935.”

Owner of The Hoosier Dome Andrea McPherson added, “Without the support from the community and without outside funding, we have no way of paying our bills.”

“It’s been difficult, we were actually supposed to have our 10-year anniversary in April, so we missed out on that, it’s been truly heartbreaking,” said Debra Silveus-McGaha, owner of The White Rabbit Cabaret.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett was also included in the livestreaming event by saying, “Independent venues do more than entertain, they foster community, they support artists, they create jobs, and they show us the rich variety contained in the word Hoosier.”

Even with a show of support from Mayor Hogsett, the big concern remains not knowing when they’ll be able to open and what they’ll do if people don’t feel comfortable enough to visit.

“If you want to think about urgency in zero to two weeks, you could have 400, 500 rooms across the country gone and that includes four or five here. That’s why we are laser focused on talking to everybody we can talk to,” said Baker, “I think music when it comes back will be a lot stronger.”

The Indiana Independent Venue Alliance hopes to host another streaming event in the future to help raise awareness and donations for struggling venues.