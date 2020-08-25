Live Town Hall Wednesday on race relations, social justice in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — This week marks three months since George Floyd died with an officer’s knee on his neck, inciting nationwide calls for police reform and racial equality.

We wanted to know: How are local leaders responding to protesters’ demands, and what steps are being taken in central Indiana to find solutions?

Join us this Wednesday, August 26 from 7-8 p.m. for “IN Focus: A Conversation on Race.” It will be a challenging but thoughtful discussion on where we stand and where we are going.

The virtual Town Hall will be broadcast simultaneously on FOX59 and CBS4, and a livestream will be provided on both fox59.com and cbs4indy.com. FOX59’s Fanchon Stinger and Beairshelle Edmé will host, alongside CBS4’s Debby Knox and Nick McGill.

The show will feature a variety of Indianapolis community leaders, including:

— Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor

— Tanya McKinzie, CEO of Indiana Black Expo

— Wayne James, Indiana University

— Tony Mason, CEO of Indianapolis Urban League

— City-County Councilor Maggie Lewis

— Nia-Hyatt Eldosougi, Black Women in Charge

— Rick Snyder, president of Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police

— Rev. Malachi Walker, Great Commission Church of God and Young Men, Inc.

The goal of the Town Hall is to create a positive and meaningful dialogue on race relations, as well as provide a platform for guests and viewers to share their experiences and discuss what can be done to move Indianapolis forward.

We hope you’ll join us for this important conversation.