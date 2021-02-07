LIVE UPDATES | KC adds field goal, but Brady and Gronk have Bucs leading 14-6

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after scoring a 17 yard touchdown with Aaron Stinnie #64 in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It’s game time!

Here’s a look at developments from Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

6:36 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.

6:40 p.m. – First quarter, Bucs ball

The Buccaneers face 3rd and 6. Brady’s pass falls incomplete. It’s a three-and-out for Tom Brady and the Bucs.

6:41 p.m. – First quarter, KC ball

The Chiefs starts their drive at the 33. KC picks up a short gain with a pass.

Patrick Mahomes is nearly sacked on second down. He gets rid of the ball for an incompletion. It’s 3rd and 7 for KC.

Mahomes scrambles to the left to pick up the first down and keep KC’s first drive alive.

Another scramble from Mahomes leads to a short gain. His second-down pass falls incomplete, bringing up third down.

Mahomes misfires downfield to bring up fourth down. Chiefs will punt.

The punt bounces into the end zone. Tampa Bay will start its second drive at the 20.

Bucs ball at the 20

Ronald Jones runs for 13 yards on first down.

KC’s defense stuffs Tampa for a 3-yard loss on the next play. It’s 2nd and 13. Brady hits Cameron Brate for a five-yard game. 3rd and 8.

The Chiefs sack Brady for a six-yard loss on third down. Tampa will punt for the second time.

KC will start at its own 38.

KC’s 2nd drive

Mahomes flips it to Tyreek Hill, who takes it around the left side for 5 yards. Clyde Edwards-Helaire powers ahead for 5 yards and a first down.

On first down, Mahomes scrambles left again and picks up another first down. Edwards-Helaire picks up 6 yards on the next play. Ball at the 35.

Mahomes goes deep, but the pass is batted away. The Bucs were offside on the free play, giving KC another first down. Ball at the 30.

After an incomplete pass and a run for loss, KC faces 3rd and 11. Mahomes, under pressure, lofts the ball downfield to the end zone, but it falls incomplete.

Harrison Butker hits a 49-yard field goal to give KC the early lead.

Bucs start at their own 25

A couple of runs set up a 3rd and 1 for the Bucs.

Leonard Fournette carries for the third straight time and plows through the defense to pick up the first down.

On first down, Brady tries to find Mike Evans. There is a flag on the play for defensive holding. Tampa gets a first down.

Brady finds Antonio Brown for 16 yards and a first down. Brady hits Brate on a screen that goes for 15 yards.

Fournette carries defenders as he crosses the 15. Bucs now in the red zone. Brady finds Gronkowski on 2nd and 5 for an 8-yard TD.

With the extra point, it’s 7-3 Tampa Bay.

KC drive

A 41-yard kickoff return sets the Chiefs up in good field position. After an incomplete pass, Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for a 6-yard gain. The first quarter ends with Tampa Bay up 7-3.

The Chiefs face 3rd and 4 at their own 43. Mahomes’ pass is incomplete. KC will punt.

Bucs ball at the 30

First down pass incomplete. Brady hits Gronk on second down for 3 yards, but there’s an unnecessary roughness penalty on Chris Jones to give the Bucs a first down. Jones crosses midfield on a 7-yard run.

Jones powers his way through KC’s defense and picks up another first down after the 8-yard run.

Brady finds Mike Evans for 31 yards–and the Bucs are in prime scoring position again. It’s 1st and goal from the 6. Tampa Bay calls a timeout.

Jones squeezes up the middle for 4 yards. Second and goal. Brady threw to Joe Haeg, but the ball is knocked away for third and goal at the 2. KC stops Jones just short of the goal line.

Bucs go for it on fourth down, but KC appears to get the stop. No signal for a touchdown.

Tampa challenges, but the call stands. No touchdown. KC takes over at the 1.

KC ball at the 1

Mahomes finds Hill for a 14-yard gain to give KC some breathing room.

After an incompletion, Williams plows ahead for 2 yard. On 3rd and 8, Kelce drops what would have been a first-down pass. KC will punt again.

On the punt, there is a holding penalty against KC. The Chiefs will kick again. Punter Tommy Townsend shanks the re-kick. Tampa Bay has the ball at the 38.

Tampa Bay at the KC 38

KC stops the jet sweep cold on first down for a 3-yard loss. On 2nd and 13, Brady finds Gronkowski for 9 yards, setting up 3rd and 4.

The third down pass is tipped and intercepted by Tyrann Mathieu. However, there is a defensive holding penalty against the Chiefs. That gives Tampa Bay an automatic first down.

Fournette takes a short pass from Brady to set up 3rd and 5. Brady’s pass falls incomplete. Ryan Succop will come on to attempt a field goal from 40 yards.

Succop’s field goal is good, but there is a flag on the play. It’s offsides against Kansas City. That’s a first down for Tampa Bay.

Now it’s 1st and 10 at the 17.

Brady hits Gronk for a 17-yard TD. There is a flag on the play, but it’s against KC. Tampa Bay declines the penalty and the touchdown counts.

Succop adds the extra point. It’s 14-3 Buccaneers.

KC at the 25

Mahomes hits Kelce for a big gain on first down. That’s good for 13 yards and a first down. A swing pass goes for 4 yards to bring up 2nd and 6.

Mahomes makes a circus throw to Kelce for 12 yards and a first down. Mahomes scrambles left again and picks up another first down.

After a first down run, Mahomes finds Kelce yet again. This one goes for 11 yards and a first down. The Chiefs are in the red zone.

Two minute warning.

On first down, Mahomes hits Hill for a short loss. Mahomes connects with Kelce again, but KC faces 3rd and 6. Mahomes, under pressure, throws the ball away. KC will have to settle for a field goal attempt.

Butker’s field goal is good from 34 yards.

Bucs at 29

Brady hits Godwin for an 8-yard gain. It’s 3rd and 2 as the Chiefs take a timeout. Brady finds Gronkowski for a first down.

Brady goes deep for Evans, but there’s a flag on the play. KC’s Bashaud Breeland is flagged for a devastating pass interference penalty.

Brady finds Fournette for 15 yards. It’s 1st and goal at the 9. The Bucs are out of timeouts. KC takes its final timeout of the half.