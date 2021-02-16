LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm slams Indiana and leaves snow drifts, bitterly cold temps

INDIANAPOLIS — The second wave of snow in a winter storm system has left more than 9 inches of snow in some parts of Indiana. Those totals are likely to go up.

While the Winter Storm Warning has lifted for central Indiana, it is still in effect for the northern part of the state.

Virtually every county is operating under some sort of travel advisory as the snow has left many roads difficult to travel. People are asked to refrain from traveling if they can.

Drifting snow and extreme cold continue to be a concern for Hoosiers.

Resources

Follow updates with our live blog below: