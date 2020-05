GREENWOOD, Ind. — A local 10-year-old girl raised money to support local businesses and essential employees by running 26 miles in 26 hours.

Calista Holiday’s goal was to run 24 miles in 24 hours, but she decided while she was still awake to make it a full marathon.

She raised around $1,500. The money will be used to buy meals for those helping to fight the coronavirus.

She said she was inspired by an IMPD officer on a smilier mission.