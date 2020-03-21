Local group creates an app to prepare free food for hungry Hoosiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., -- There are thousands of Hoosiers in need after the recent closures of restaurants and businesses.

One local team has a goal to cover the costs of preparing and packaging food for up to a month.

The "Plug" App has created "Plug Eats" where they partner with the app DeliverEnd to deliver food to hungry Hoosiers. They're doing it by gathering local chefs, bakers, and cooks to cook and prep the food.

They've created a website for you to fill out a form with basic information. It asks how many people in your household need meals. Whether your greater needs are breakfast, lunch, or dinner or all three. It also asks about food allergies, questions or concerns you may have.

The meals that are prepared will be frozen for easier distribution and to last longer. They are currently asking for donations at this time for personal protection equipment, food supply, expenses, food delivery, and transportation.

