Local health leaders hosting COVID-19 vaccination education event

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Local health leaders are trying to make hoosiers feel more comfortable with the vaccines.

The Marion County Public Health Department is teaming up with Eskenazi Health and MDwise to host a virtual education session.

The session is taking place on April 7. You’ll be able to log on and ask questions about whatever has been making you hesitant to register for a vaccine appointment.

“It is especially important that we address hesitancy among those who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, our Black and brown residents,” said Dr. Virgina Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department.

This is happening next Tuesday, April 7th at 7 p.m. It’s virtual, so you can watch and participate from home. It’s free, but you have to register if you want to participate.

To participate in this event, visit MDwise.org/IndyFightsCOVID