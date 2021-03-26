Local high school takes students on ‘Indy Women’s Tour’ for Women’s History Month

INDIANAPOLIS — Some local high school students got a day out of the classroom as they took a tour of Indianapolis to learn more about its women leaders.

Believe Circle City High School took their students on a Indy Women’s Tour for Women’s History Month. The groups visited four locations including Madam CJ Walker and Lady Victory.

The school wants to not only share local history, but also inspire them with the figures that helped shape the city.

“For me it’s just really important, being from Indiana, being from the west side of Indianapolis, that we kind of instill and inspire our youth, especially our girls to know who kind of paved the way for us and who created this space for us,” said Teagan Vonderheit, dean of operations at Believe Circle City High School.

After the monument visits were completed, students stopped to support a local woman-owned business and shared what they learned during the tours.