Local Hoosier to renovate historic Irvington landmark all on her own

INDIANAPOLIS — A local Hoosier is attempting to bring to life an Indiana landmark left vacate and decaying for 40 years. It’s the Horner House in Irvington, and you can find it on Google Maps and Wikipedia.

‘I’ve been driving by this house since I was a little girl,” says the new homeowner Lynda Trimble, “I’ve always thought, what would it look like inside? How cool would it be to own it, fix it up, and live in it.”

It was built in 1875 and is on the National Registrar of Historic Places. The property has passed hands several times before landing in the hands of Trimble. She closed on the house on New Year’s Eve.

“The Horner family originally built it, from what I’ve read, for their daughter who was originally attending Butler university when it was here in Irvington. At some point, she used it for lavish parties,” laughs Trimble, “At one point it was apartment complexes. Each room had their own little apartments. There are still numbers on the doors. It kind of sat vacant from the ’70s on.”

Her plan is to renovate the majority of the property all by herself. She does not have any experience renovating properties but is learning through YouTube and friends who are contractors.

“I have to get approval for anything on the outside through Indiana Landmarks,” explains Trimble.

She has an aggressive two-year plan to finish the house and to move in. She says, per her agreement with Indiana Landmarks, she has to at least have the outside fixed up within two years.