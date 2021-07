COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) - Dubbing itself as the "Gateway to Opportunity," Columbia City in Whitley County features a little something for everyone. The town says it welcomes everyone for a weekend or a lifetime.

Some may have taken that gesture literally. In downtown Columbia City, the haunts await you in a 19th-century jailhouse. The Columbia City Haunted Jail is located at 116 E Market Street.