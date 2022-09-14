INDIANAPOLIS — September is National Suicide Prevention month. The World Health Organization estimates someone dies from suicide every 40 seconds.

“Death by suicide is a tragedy,” said Matt Hall, director of the Indy Warrior Partnership. “One suicide affects 135 people.”

Suicide is the leading cause of death worldwide, and veterans are at a 50 percent higher risk of suicide than their peers who haven’t served. The Indy Warrior Partnership is a veteran-focused, community-led initiative to proactively connect with veterans and ensure access to quality resources.

There are over 100,000 veterans across central Indiana. The Indy Warrior Partnership is committed to improving veterans’ quality of life and end veteran suicide.

Army combat veteran, Fishers resident and director of the program, Matt Hall, says this is done by building community and helping connect veterans with the resources out there.

“This is an all in a big effort so that when those life-altering decisions, like suicide, when the walls are closing in and things get dark, you know you have people out there to help you,” Hall said. “It’s an upstream, proactive, way to build community and support around veterans.”

While there is an existing veteran support structure, often veterans either don’t know certain resources exist or there’s a stigma surrounding getting help.

The Indy Warrior Partnership aims to provide veterans, their families and caregivers coordinated assistance to help them navigate their benefits, find mental health benefits and more.

Another resource is Mayor Joe Hogsett’s Office of Veteran Services, which can help veterans file benefit paperwork, connect with other vets, utilize the military family relief fund and more.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or simply needs someone to talk to, you can dial 9-8-8.

Indiana also offers a crisis text line. Text ‘IN’ to 741741 for free, 24/7 crisis counseling.