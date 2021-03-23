Local public safety agencies take on new roles during tournament to keeps teams, fans safe

INDIANAPOLIS — The logistics of hosting the entire NCAA tournament in Indiana are bringing their own challenges. Many of those challenges include doing everything they can to ensure the tournament dances on.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is an intricate partner here in the public safety for the NCAA,” said Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Homeland Security, Major Mike Hubb.

34 public safety agencies have taken on new roles to ensure this event and those involved stay safe.

“We wanted to ensure that the biggest thing is that there a weren’t any hiccups that could be avoided, transporting to and from,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Director of Emergency Management, Commander Tom Sellas.

Police and deputies are helping keep the NCAA’s bubble secure and keep everyone away from the teams. The hope is that it will prevent any covid cases that could disrupt teams and the tournament.

“So, they normally would take one bus they have to take 3 buses,” said Selllas.

The escorts ensure all three buses for each team make it from point a to point b in a timely fashion.

All the extra assignments are paid for by the IMPD budget. But the NCAA will bring in additional revenue next year.

Barriers, cones, and various members of law enforcement are seen guarding hotels downtown where teams and officials are staying in an effort to limit access.

“Normally you’d be able to walk right into a hotel, these hotels you can’t because they’ve been bought out by the NCAA and they’re just made for the teams,” said Sellas.

And officers get to escort their alma maters or favorites if they’re still dancing.

“From the deputy perspective we’re excited, you know it’s been a long time coming,” said Hubb.

This coming weekend for the Sweet 16, police say Hoosiers and visitors can expect to see an increased presence of police while games are taking place.