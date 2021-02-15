Local sports executive on upcoming events: “This is a great chance to rebound”

INDIANAPOLIS – This past weekend Downtown Indianapolis was quiet.

At least, far quieter than it would have been had it not been for the ongoing pandemic, which forced the cancellation of the NBA All-Star Game and other surrounding events that would have brought an estimated $100 million in economic impact.

“It’s really had a pretty catastrophic effect on our calendar,” said Indiana Sports Corporation president Ryan Vaughn. “We were teed up to have to have the most aggressive 24-month period (of sporting events) that have been delayed or unfortunately just cancelled.”

Still, local officials are highly optimistic about the impact of several other big events that are coming to Indy this year only because the pandemic forced them to moved from other locations.

And as for the NBA All-Star Game? It will return to Indianapolis in 2024 instead.

“This is a great chance to rebound, pun intended, for the sports and tourism industry,” said Vaughn.

In the short term, the coming weeks bring a basketball bonanza to Central Indiana, with the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament now scheduled to be played at Lucas Oil Stadium next month followed by the entire NCAA tournament to be played at six different local venues leading up to the Final Four in April.

While it’s difficult to estimate the exact economic impact this year because of new attendance guidelines, officials have said the combined events should bring about $100 million in economic impact, or at least “a healthy nine figures” as one official described it.

When the events have concluded, officials at Visit Indy said they would work with the Indiana Sports Corp and the Capitol Improvement Board to fine-tune those numbers and determine a more exact figure.

But there’s still another event looming on the horizon that also promises to bring the city additional attention and visitor spending: the College Football Playoff national championship scheduled for next January at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Officials hope by that time, things may have improved even more significantly in terms of the vaccine’s impact on our overall ability to travel and host large events with thousands of fans in attendance.

“We’ve all had a complicated and difficult year with COVID, but I also feel with the time of our event, we also have the gift of time, we have the summer coming, we have the vaccines and I think we have all good intentions for the restaurants, bars and hotels to be fully active again,” said host committee president Susan Baughman in a recent interview.

Whatever the ultimate economic impact, it’s likely to bring a big boost to local businesses that have certainly suffered in recent months.

“We just had the worst year of hotel occupancy in history, and now Indianapolis will be the only city in the country to look forward to something like this right now. It’s just an extraordinary win for the city,” said IndyStar columnist James Briggs of the decision to bring the entire NCAA tournament to our region. “It’s not going to bring Indy all the way back but this is going to be a tremendous economic boost.”

“It’s an opportunity to support our hotels, restaurants, and be on the global media stage in a positive light,” said Vaughn. “It’s going to be heavy lift, but we’re eager to put in the work to get it done.”