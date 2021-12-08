Local teacher creates website to help share missing persons information

INDIANAPOLIS – A statewide silver alert has been declared for a missing 15-year-old girl in Indianapolis.

Cabrini Stott is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen Monday, December 6 on the east side of the city.

Flyer provided by Believe Schools

Stott is a student at Believe Schools. Her teachers say she loves being at school and so for her to be absent for several days, is alarming.

“She plays volleyball, she is super intelligent, she’s always willing to help out. We have our mentoring another student the last few weeks,” shared Kimberly Neal-Brannum, the Founder and Executive Director for Believe Schools, “She volunteers when we have open houses.”

She added, “We need our whole village to wrap their arms around Cabrini right now to make sure she can come home.”

Anyone with information on where Cabrini Stott could be, please call IMPD or 911.

There’s a local teacher that launched a website recently to help in cases just like this one.

For teacher Constance Anderson-Sweatt, her students are like family.

“I love every last one of my students,” she said.

Earlier this year, she was heartbroken when one of her students went missing.

“I did not know about it until his body was found,” said Anderson-Sweatt.

This tragedy led her to create FindMyBeloved.org. A website, that allows updates and reporting of missing people in the first critical 48 hours when statewide silver or amber alerts are not always possible.

“The number one benefit of this website is that it helps close a gap that occurs between when a person is confirmed as being missing,” said Anderson-Sweatt, “And when law enforcement is able to act.”

Here’s how it works. A loved one, caregiver, teacher, anyone can post the missing persons picture and last seen location. Information from flyer’s can be added, like in Cabrini Stott’s case.

“There’s a short form that needs to be filled out, it takes less than 5 minutes,” explained Anderson-Sweatt.

Then that information is shared to the website so people across the country, along with people in Canada and Mexico, can keep an eye out. Updates are posted in real time.

Kimberly Neal-Brannum believes this resource could save a life.

“We know across the country that the faces of Black and Brown girls are not as prominently displayed when they go missing and we want to make sure that our youth recognizes that they matter too, as much as anyone else,” said Neal-Brannum.

The website is already working by getting information out immediately, when every minute matters.

“Helped the family feel like they’re doing the absolute best they could,” said Anderson-Sweatt.

Eventually, the data collected on the site will be forwarded to law enforcement to identify hot spots where people go missing. An app version will be available for iPhone and Android users by the end of the year.