Local tutoring company in high demand due to uncertainty surrounding kids’ return to classrooms

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – As school districts finalize plans for the start of the school year, a local tutoring company is getting flooded with phone calls from parents.

Club Z! Tutoring connects students and tutors. Most years, the majority of their students are high schoolers. This year, it’s elementary kids.

On average parents request about three hours for extra tutoring help for their kids.

This year, due to the uncertainty with COVID-19, parents want around 12 hours per week.

Jake Stroup and his wife run the tutoring service in the Noblesville/Fishers area. Stroup tells us they’ve been busy.

“Normally we will start to get one or two inquires a week. Just last week, we had 28, so it is tutoring on steroids for us right now. We are working seven days a week trying to make sure we hire enough tutors, trying to connect those tutors with the families that have already signed up with us,” Stroup said.

If you’re interested in tutoring services for your child or in becoming a tutor, find out more info here.