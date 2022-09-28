LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls.

The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.

While investigating, the Indiana State Police said they learned Bault allegedly molested the girls at separate times when they were around 7 years old.

On Tuesday, police arrested Bault under an arrest warrant alleging criminal charges for three counts of child molestation and a single count of child exploitation. He was being held Wednesday at the Cass County jail.