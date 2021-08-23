Logansport man arrested on child molestation charges

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A Logansport man surrendered to Cass County deputies on Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of child molestation.

Gregory Berkshire, 57, is charged with two class A felony child molestation charges.

According to police, the investigation began on July 29 after police received information alleging that two girls had been molested in Cass County by Berkshire in 2011.

During the investigation, evidence revealed that Berkshire allegedly molested a then 5-year-old and a then 6-year-old girl on multiple occasions in 2011.