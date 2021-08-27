Logansport man one of 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. The explosion went off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Officials offered no casualty count, but a witness said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded Thursday. (AP Photo/Wali Sabawoon)

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — One of the service members killed in an attack at Kabul’s airport Thursday has been identified as a man from Logansport, Indiana.

Logansport Mayor Chris Martin made the announcement on his Facebook page Friday, saying he is heartbroken by the news, saying in part:

Like many, I have been heartbroken over the recent loss of the 13 U.S. service members who were murdered in the terrorist attacks against our evacuation efforts in Kabul, Afghanistan. Even more heartbreaking is learning the news today that one of those killed was from right here at home in Logansport, Indiana. Mayor Chris Martin

The Logansport Community School Corporation posted on its Twitter page that the service member was U.S. Marine Humberto Sanchez, a graduate of Logansport High School.

Our corporation mourns the loss of US Marine Humberto Sanchez, a graduate of LHS. We’re forever indebted to the service men and women who risk it all to protect others. We will never forget the names of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take care of each other, Berry Nation. — Logansport Community School Corporation (@LCSC_Berries) August 28, 2021

Congressman Jim Baird sent a statement saying:

Heartbroken to learn that Corporal Humberto Sanchez, a Marine from Logansport, was among those lost in yesterday’s attack. He bravely answered the call to serve his nation, and I am both proud of his service and deeply saddened by his loss. May we never forget Corporal Sanchez’s name or his heroism to a grateful nation. As the family grieves, I ask fellow Hoosiers to please join me in praying for his family during this incredibly difficult time. Congressman Jim Baird

We will provide additional details as they become available.