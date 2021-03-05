Logo for Final Four honoring Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — The team at Section 127 in Indianapolis has worked with the NCAA for 15 years. They’ve designed several Final Four logos, but this year’s was special.

“When it’s in Indianapolis, your family, your friends all get to see it in first person, which is something we’re always looking forward to,” said Kyle Eaker, executive creative director at Section 127. “This year being special in that the entire tournament is here, it’s definitely a point of pride for the entire studio.”

Section 127 spent 18 months working with the NCAA on the logo. The team took inspiration from Monument Circle, the city and state flags and the city’s history with the tournament in designing it.

The circle design represents Monument Circle. The gray colors represent pavement and Speedway. The eight stars around the logo represent that this is the city’s eighth time hosting the Final Four.

“It’s a labor of love that we spend a lot of time on and definitely enjoy being able to see our work out there in the world,” Eaker said.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament starts March 18. Six venues in Indianapolis, Bloomington and West Lafayette will host all the games. The Final Four is April 3 and 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.