Long’s Bakery back open after monthlong closure

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A favorite local doughnut shop opened back up for business this morning. Long’s Bakery in Haughville and on Indy’s south side is serving up doughnut once again. They have been closed since March 25. They said they weren’t required to close, but they did it voluntarily for the safety of their employees and customers.

Long’s said they added new social distancing procedures for customers. Only four customers are allowed inside at a time, and all employees will wear masks and gloves. Also, they’ll keep a barrier between employees and customers.

They are still only accepting cash, but they said hand sanitizer is available to anyone who needs it.