INDIANAPOLIS — Judge Shatrese M. Flowers has died, according to a press release from Marion County court administrators.

Judge Flowers was the presiding judge over Marion County Superior Court 28. She also served as a Master Commissioner for the Marion County Superior Court beginning in 2005, according to a county press release.

Judge Flowers was elected to the bench in 2014. According to Ballotpedia, Flowers’ current term was due to end in December 2026.

Judge Flowers was also the Supervising Judge of Jury Pool and the Arrestee Processing Center. County officials reported that she served as an Associate Presiding Judge of the Executive Committee from 2001 on.

Before she joined the bench, Judge Flowers was an Assistant Corporation Counsel with the Office of Corporation Counsel and a Deputy Public Defender for the Marion County Public Defender Agency.

Police reports filed Sunday indicate Judge Flowers died of natural causes. Court administrators confirmed she was 50 years old at the time of her death.

Judge Flowers was involved with many significant cases during her time on the bench. She notably lowered Marcus Garvin’s bond from $30,000 surety to $1,500 cash in 2021.

The Bail Project — a nonprofit organization that pays the bails of individuals that are not financially capable of doing so themselves — then paid Garvin’s bail.

At the time, Garvin was accused of killing his significant other. He later pleaded guilty of murder and was given a 45-year sentence via plea agreement.

Judge Flowers also released Brandon Herring — who was accused of shaking his 4-month-old son to death and cutting off a GPS monitor to evade authorities — in late 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.