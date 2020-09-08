Longtime State Sen. Jim Merritt retiring in November

INDIANAPOLIS – State Sen. Jim Merritt is retiring after a three-decade career with the Indiana General Assembly.

Merritt said the retirement will go into effect in November. First elected to the Senate in 1990, he’s the longest-serving current Republican state senator. He’s been caucus chairman for the Senate Majority Caucus since 2004.

Merritt serves Hoosiers in Marion and Hamilton counties. He called his 30 years in the State Senate the “greatest honor” of his life.

“I’m incredibly thankful to the people of Marion and Hamilton counties who have placed their trust in me and given me the chance to work on so many critical issues for our region and state,” Merritt said. “It’s hard to step down from a role that I am so grateful to serve in, but I look forward to the opportunity to serve in new capacities in the years ahead.”

Merritt serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Utilities. He’s a member of the Senate Committees on Commerce and Technology, Homeland Security and Transportation, Public Policy, Rules and Legislative Procedure, and Veterans Affairs and the Military.

Merritt counted several initiatives among his accomplishments, including the state’s Lifeline Law, 211 service, the Safe Haven Law, Aaron’s Law (which allows someone to get a naloxone prescription to help someone at risk of an opioid overdose) and reforms at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

In addition, he’s supported nonprofits that advocate for child safety, sponsored legislation establishing the “Kids First” license plate and led efforts to preserve state history, including Indiana’s two state constitutions.

Merritt was the Republican nominee in 2019’s Indianapolis mayoral race.

Merritt’s last day in the senate is Nov. 4. He plans to stay active in the community and find other ways to serve Hoosiers.