Looking for gifts for mom and dad? Check out these gifts

Gift giving doesn’t have to happen only around the holidays. Parents deserve something special to show how much they are appreciated and loved year-round.

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which gifts for parents are best?

Gift giving is an expression of love and a way of showing someone how much they mean to you. Parents deserve something extra special as a thank you for everything they’ve provided. However, figuring out what to buy can sometimes be difficult. While handwritten letters and homemade gifts are always good heartwarming ideas, an unexpected gift can definitely be a plus.

Personalized gifts are something parents can treasure for a lifetime. For those on a budget, candles and books are a great choice, especially since they can be used at the same time. For parents who enjoy traveling, a more lavish gift of suitcases and luggage scales is perfect. Whatever you choose, parents will adore the thought, consideration and love that went into their gift.

Need a few more gift ideas for your friends and family? Check out these gift guides:

Best gift for parents

When purchasing a gift for parents, it’s important to take into consideration how much they’ll use it, especially if budget isn’t an option.

For additional gift ideas for mothers, take a look at the full Mother’s Day gift guide.

Best gift for chefs

Handwritten Custom Dish Towel

This customizable dish towel allows you to include a family recipe, letter, drawing or memorable image. Parents will always remember who gave them this gift with every use. A bestseller on Etsy and made of durable white, woven polyester, these custom dish towels are made in two layouts and finishes.

Sold by Etsy

Cuisinart Vertical Waffle Maker

This waffle maker can make Belgian waffles in just minutes while taking up less counter space. Use the five-setting browning control for optimal waffle crunchiness. Made of stainless steel, this appliance is highly durable and easy to clean.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for bookworms

“Meals, Music, and Muses: Recipes from My African American Kitchen“

Written by Alexander Smalls, this novel fuses the author’s love for music and cooking and how they come together to embrace his Southern heritage. Each chapter is named for a type of music so readers can understand the essence of what certain recipes bring to life. Available on Kindle and in hardcover, this book is a great gift for parents who love cooking, baking and music.

Sold by Amazon

100 Books Scratch Off Poster

Reading is a form of therapy for many people. It’s a place where you can escape reality and dive into another world. This scratch off poster is a fun way for parents to enjoy reading and perfect for those who aren’t sure what to read next. The titles are all iconic reads, including “Wuthering Heights,” “James and the Giant Peach” and “American Psycho.”

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Best gift for athletes

Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker

With designs in five colors, this watch is perfect for active parents. Choose from fifteen different exercise modes to measure heart rate and calorie burning while working out. It’s waterproof and can safely be worn when showering or swimming. Additionally, it automatically records sleep patterns, time spent in different stages of sleep and activity trends. It’s easy to connect to smart devices, so you can receive notifications like messages, phone calls and weather on the tracker.

Sold by Amazon

Theragun Prime

This device brings physical therapy to your household. Customize your workout by choosing from five built-in speeds and up to 30 pounds of uninterrupted force. The QX65 motor with Quietforce technology distributes powerful deep muscle treatment quietly. The internal Lithium-ion battery lasts up to 120 minutes, so there is no need to recharge after every use.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Best gift for wine and beer lovers

“Mom and Dad Off Duty” Glasses

This 15-ounce stemless wine glass and 16-pint beer glass is a perfect humorous gift for parents to enjoy on a relaxing evening. Printed with ceramic inks, it’s made of high quality materials, making it dishwasher safe.

Sold by Amazon

STONM Concrete Coaster

Made of hand poured concrete and sold at a budget-friendly price, these simple coasters match almost any decor. Cork is finished at the bottom to ensure it won’t slip off surfaces.

Sold by Etsy

Best gift for tech-savvy parents

Hercules Tuff Charging Station for Multiple Devices

Parents will love this ultimate charging station. With a great price, it is suitable for charging multiple devices like cell phones, tablets, smart phones and wireless headphones. Featuring six charging ports, it charges devices up to 58% faster than many other devices.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for music lovers

Vinyl Record Player

Vinyl record players are a classic gift. Designed in three finishes, this model plays music wirelessly from electronic devices. Additionally, the turntable is designed with a spring for shock absorption and increased sound quality. The removable protective dust cover ensures this device will stay clean and protected.

Sold by Amazon

Apple Airpods Pro

Wireless headphones are always a great idea, especially for those who are active or hate when cords get tangled. Parents will love these Apple Airpods because of the active noise cancellation and wireless charging case. It is equipped with three soft tapered silicone earbud sizes so you can listen to music or talk on the phone comfortably. Sweat and water resistant, they can be used anywhere.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for coffee gurus

Temperature Control Smart Mug

While on the luxurious side, parents will love this temperature-control coffee mug. Drinks can be kept hot at a specific temperature and the temperature adjusted as needed. The temperature can even be controlled from smart phones with the Ember app. Made of stainless steel and designed with ceramic coating, it’s long-lasting, scratch-resistant and hand washable.

Sold by Amazon

Best gift for everything family

Family Tree Wood Slice Art

Crafted of natural wood and measuring 10-by-10 inches, this hand-illustrated family tree is unique and heartfelt, making it the perfect family heirloom. Buyers can choose up to six generations to create the ultimate family tree. It also comes with a sawtooth hanger mounted on the back for easy installation.

Sold by Etsy

Best gift for traveling parents

AmazonBasics Carry-On Suitcase

This gift is perfect for parents who live away from their children. Available in five styles, the four double spinner wheels allow for easy and smooth-rolling transportation. The ABS hard shell provides extra protection, while the fully lined 150D-polyester interior organizer with dividers makes packing easy. It’s expandable, providing up to 15% more room.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tessa Schaal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.