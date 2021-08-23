Loose horse wanders around Newburgh before being caught

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A horse got loose and roamed around Newburgh Sunday afternoon before being caught.

Drone video showed the horse wandering around the area of Oak Grove Road and 261 before taking off.

A woman ended up finding the horse in her backyard on Vann Road.

“Just a loose horse decided to gallop up in our yard, eat some peaches off our peach tree and just have a good time,” said Sophie Whaley. “It was really magical. I did not expect to see that on my day off.”

She said someone showed up, whistled, and the horse ran right up to him.

Sergeant Todd Ringle with ISP said the horse was safely returned home.