Lowe’s to hire 20,000 employees nationwide

The home improvement store says it is hiring 20,000 employees at its U.S. stores and distribution centers.

Lowe’s is adding 2,500 permanent positions at distribution centers and hiring for permanent full-time and part-time positions. Jobs include day, night, weekend and overnight shifts for team members, and store positions include cashiers, customer service associates, receivers, unloaders, load pullers and sales specialists.

The company also promised to give another bonus to its front line workers on Nov. 13. Full-time hourly workers will receive $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150. The sixth bonus payment comes after the company announced $100 million for associate bonuses in October.

“As the holiday season approaches, we’re especially grateful for our front-line associates who continue to maintain the highest level of customer service, and this bonus is our way of saying thank you and providing a little extra financial support for their families during this time,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO. “We’re also pleased to continue hiring for more than 20,000 roles across our stores and supply chain during a time when it’s more important than ever to make being home for the holidays special.”

For more information, visit corporate.lowes.com/careers.