Loyal patron donates stimulus check to her favorite Indy restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A local woman decided to give her stimulus check away to her favorite restaurant.

Patrons at Ruth’s Cafe near the Fashion Mall say the place is like family to them, and during the pandemic the ownership has been feeling a bit home sick without them as well.

“Its just hard to think of them,” says Ruth’s Cafe owner Sandy Schimmel while holding back tears, “One gentleman who did come here, did pass away from [COVID-19]. I know a lot of people who do live alone. This is the kind of place where we’ve seen all the babies born, all their kids get married.”

On Mother’s Day, one of their regulars showed up curbside with an envelope. Inside was $1,200 cash from her stimulus check. Turns out, her mother passed away two years ago, and was a selfless and giving person. This customer, who asked to remain anonymous, told Schimmel she wanted to honor her mother’s legacy by passing the money onto her business. Ownership was left in tears.

“I just couldn’t believe someone would do something so kind and selfless, “I told her, her Mom would be very proud.”

Schimmel decided to pay forward the kind gesture, and to give the money to their front house staff who had been out of work since restaurants were closed due to COVID-19.

“Girls with kids and families, she knows them all, and they all know her,” explains Schimmel of her staff’s relationship with the kind customer, “Even if we get back up and running with not as many people, not every body can come back at the same time.”

Ruth’s Cafe is unsure of when they will open again, but they are eagerly awaiting an announcement from Mayor Joe Hogsett about when Marion County restaurants can open for in-house dining again. The restaurant is in the process of getting their safety protocols in place.