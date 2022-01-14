Lucas Oil glass barrier broken as fan celebrates touchdown during CFP Championship Game

INDIANAPOLIS — An excited fan led to a glass barrier breaking during the College Football Playoffs Championship Game, according to Lucas Oil Stadium officials.
A FOX59 viewer shared photos of the shattered glass in section 634.
The director of Lucas Oil, said incident happened in the 4th quarter when someone was celebrating a touchdown. That person has not been located.
There were no severe injuries, although someone was checked out at the hospital.
From Eric Neuberger, Lucas Oil Stadium director:
“I can confirm that a glass barrier was broken in section 634 during the 4th quarter of the National Championship game. According to reports at the scene, the person broke the glass celebrating a touchdown. After falling, the individual ran away and stadium staff were unable to locate them. There were no severe injuries as a result of the broken glass. Three individuals were evaluated by paramedics at the scene and one person was taken to the hospital for further evaluation of the injuries they sustained.”