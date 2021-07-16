Lucas Oil Stadium and Indiana Convention Center look to fill positions ahead of busy event season

INDIANAPOLIS — With the return of big events in downtown Indy, Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center are looking to fill dozens of job positions.

“We were really thrilled to have the schedule that we had last year through it all,” said Stadium Director Eric Neuburger, “but we’re really looking forward to getting back to the big time and having full venues ready to showcase Indianapolis to the world, and I really hope that a lot of folks will take the opportunity to be part of that.”

“Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium have some of the biggest events in the world. We have things coming up in the next few months such as Gen Con, Guns N’ Roses, Colts games, Big 10 Football Championship and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game,” he added.

Both venues are teaming up to host a job fair Saturday. From 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium, interested applicants can interview for positions available, network with vendors and possibly get hired on the spot.

Some positions available include:

Bartender

Concessions

Culinary staff

Ushers, gate and field security

Guest services

Ticket office

Event set-up

Housekeeping

Parking attendants

Jobs offered are part-time with competitive salaries, depending on your experience. Neuburger says pay can range anywhere from above or below $20 an hour.

With the pandemic taking a hit on hospitality, food and tourism, Neuburger says like most businesses, they’re also working hard to fill vacancies caused by COVID.

“Coming out of the pandemic, there was a lot of time where these buildings were not used to their full capacity,” said Neuburger, “and so, as things changed over the last 18 months, a lot of folks found other positions, or did other things, and now we’re really looking to restock and reload with the best possible people.”

As Saturday’s job fair looks to be busy, you’re highly encouraged to pre-register beforehand to cut down on your wait time. Applicants can park, for free, at the stadium’s South Lot (700 South Missouri Street) and enter through the South Gate.

Neuburger encourages anyone to come out as there is something for everyone.

“You get to be part of something so big,” said Neuburger. “You’re the team behind the team. You’re helping to welcome visitors from all over the world to Indianapolis in some of our best venues.”