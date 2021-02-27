Lucas Oil Stadium readies for NCAA March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA tournament will soon take over Lucas Oil Stadium. Preps are now underway to turn the football arena into two separate venues.

“I think the concept we are going for is the ability to switch between the courts in order to make sure we have the ability to make it a clean and safe experience for everyone,” explains Lucas Oil Stadium Director Eric Neuburger.

Stadium crews have covered the field with plastic flooring. Next week the two courts will arrive for installation. Arena reps say both courts will operate independently, with fans entering from different sections for better COVID restrictions. Both sides will operate at a maximum 25% fan capacity.

All fans who enter will be screened by staff members. The test will be a series of questions to see if you may be at risk for COVID-19.

“When a fan comes to Lucas Oil stadium they will be able to enter on a mobile ticket, pay for any concessions in a contactless manner, and tickets will be socially distanced from one another,” adds Neuburger, “We want any household groups to be six feet apart from one another.”

Neuburger believes fans will know when game times are for Lucas Oil Stadium starting on Selection Sunday.