Lucas Oil Stadium recognized for protocol during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium is being recognized for the safety protocols it put into place for the pandemic.

The Global Bio-Risk Advisory Council has accredited the home of the Indianapolis Colts as meeting the highest standards for pandemic safety.

Only one in five American convention centers met this standard.

Some of the Colts’ COVID-19 protocol includes reducing stadium capacity, cashless transactions, and banning tailgating in team-owned lots.

In central Indiana, the Indiana Convention Center was also recognized for exceeding pandemic safety standards.