GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Fort Wayne man faces multiple charges after police responded to a Lyft panic alarm Monday.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) said troopers responded to the 5400 block of North Grant County Road 500 East just after 8 p.m. Monday because a Lyft driver activated a panic alarm. When they arrived, the driver told troopers that he had a dispute with a passenger, later identified as Zavion Davis, 20 of Fort Wayne.

The driver told troopers that he had a dispute with Davis and told him to get out of the car. Troopers found Davis on the side of the road at State Road 18 near Grant County 500 East.

While talking to Davis, the ISP said the trooper noticed indicators of criminal activity. This included the odor of marijuana. The trooper started putting Davis in handcuffs when the ISP said Davis allegedly pulled away.

The trooper searched Davis and the ISP said he had marijuana on him. The trooper searched Davis’ bags and the ISP said they found approximately 12 ounces of fentanyl pills, a loaded handgun, and seven bottles of promethazine. He allegedly also had $11,866.

The ISP said Davis allegedly has a pending felony case for resisting law enforcement. He is prohibited from possessing a handgun.

Davis was taken to the Grant County Jail where he was preliminarily charged with dealing in a narcotic drug with enhancing circumstances, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a dangerous person, possession of a legend drug, and resisting law enforcement.

Police encourage anyone with information about the possession, distribution, or manufacturing of illegal narcotics to call their local law enforcement agency or the Indiana State Police Drug Tip Line at 1-800-453-4756.